arcc - Apocalypse Recovery Computing Cluster
In the late ’70s, a shadowy group of British technologists concluded that nuclear war was inevitable and secretly started work on a cutting-edge system designed to help rebuild society.
Decades later, we’ve obtained the Apocalypse Recovery Computing Cluster hardware specs and operating system, along with many of its apps, games and videos.
You can now log into arcc and explore the dark corners of this Cold War relic via full multi-user emulation in your browser.
Ticket holders have access to a slightly spoilery development diary.